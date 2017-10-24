× Wyalusing Deals with Power Outages Following Overnight Storm

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — An overnight storm left people in the Wyalusing area without power for hours. The storm brought heavy rain and high winds.

“I woke up this morning around 7 a.m. and it was out, so we weren’t sure if it was because the electric bill wasn’t paid, or the power was out,” Dillon Collins of Wyalusing said. “Then, it cut back on.”

At the Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School: a rare sight for a Tuesday. The parking lot was completely empty. One student was surprised to hear he had off today, but he’ll take the free time.

“I’ve just been hanging out,” Anthony Roberts, a senior at Wyoming Valley High School said. “I went to Walmart and I have to get ready to come in to work at the Subway. I was kind of shocked. I was like ‘what?!’ Did it snow?’ Then I saw it was a power outage and I was like ‘Oh, my God, this is ridiculous.'”

The Dunkin’ Donuts and Pen Mart along Route 6 was without power for nearly 12 hours before it came back on just before noon.

“We do what we can in the dark,” Pen Mart manager, Mary Knolles said. “We go around and unplug all our equipment so that it doesn’t get fried when the power comes back on. We find stuff to do, what we can in the dark.”

“They were just like ‘what do you mean you don’t have power? What’d you do to it?’ So that’s hectic,” Bonna Clark of Dunkin Donuts said. “Everybody wants their morning coffee.”

No electricity also led to difficulties for some businesses in the Wyalusing area.

“We had a power outage at the store until about 10:30 this morning,” Todd Porter, manager of Creekside Outdoors said. “We had to run a generator to keep the register going and keep the store going.”

“When it goes out, we walk around with flashlights and we can’t do anything because we need electricity for everything,” Rachel Cobb, who works at Subway added.