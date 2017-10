Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A woman was killed when she was crushed by her own vehicle in Luzerne County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on East Broad Street in Hazleton.

Police say Christine Bolduc of Glen Lyon was trying to get her disabled SUV off the road in the heavy rain when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Police say Bolduc was caught under her SUV and died at the scene.

Her 12-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't hurt.