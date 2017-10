Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP -- WNEP-TV's Trail of Treats made its way to Union County on Tuesday.

Children were treated to Halloween fun at the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard right outside Lewisburg.

Trail of Treats allows children with special needs to go trick or treating in a safe environment.

Another Trail of Treats will be held Thursday at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of Trail of Treats.