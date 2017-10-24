State Auditor General Rips Scranton School District in Scathing Report

SCRANTON -- The state auditor general blasts one of the largest school districts in our area, comparing it to a compulsive shopper, recklessly spending more than its income.
The auditor general released his audit of the Scranton School District Tuesday morning. He said he found serious financial instability and serious dysfunction rarely seen in school district audits.
In a news release about his audit of the Scranton School District, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said there is too much finger pointing and no one taking responsibility for anything.
The financial audit looked at the district from July 2012 through June of 2016.
DePasquale said he found, "this is, by far the worst debt situation of any school district in the state."
DePasquale said the Scranton School District ran an operating deficit of $25 million over four years, driven mostly by salaries, benefits, and pensions.
And he says revenue isn't a problem; he says that is up 13 percent.
DePasquale says the problem is wasteful spending and general mismanagement, including retirement incentives rarely found in other districts even for employees with less than 10 years of service.
And he points out a mechanic who didn't even work for the district got paid $672,000 over six years and he and his wife got district-paid health care.
The auditor general said he is now referring his audit to the IRS and Pennsylvania Department of Revenue due to some of the discrepancies he found.
12 comments
JD
Everyone would like higher salaries, better benefits, and a great retirement plan! WTH do teachers think they’re so special that they should be treated any differently than anyone else who works for a living? Everyone that works should have the powerful Union that they have! Better yet, get rid of Unions! They’re just a political tool! My Union backed Hillary for cripesakes! Didn’t ask my opinion!
Dave M
Is that mechanic position still available?
P Sweeney
DeNaples Transportation CONTRACT. Made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.
Dunmore, not less.
Build a prison around Scranton and call it good!
Gimmee More Teachers
“DePasquale said the Scranton School District ran an operating deficit of $25 million over four years, driven mostly by salaries, benefits, and pensions.” And the teachers are striking for more. LOL.
El Ma
Like I typed: follow the money.
Blah blah blah
Don’t hurt your arm while you pat yourself on the back.
MisterPL
Teachers’ salaries aren’t the problem. People making six figures plus benefits who don’t even work for the district are the problem. Have an adult read the article for you.
mopar driver
The word is rampant criminal fraud , 625 k mechanic? PHONY retirement incentives etc and NO one fired or to blame ? This is how you educate Scranton’s druggies.
P Sweeney
Harry McGrath was such a theif. Never paid the money back for health insurance. Take the house on N. Washington. Lousey tipper also.
warningfakenews
Are they going to do Hazleton next? Just wondering…
Say it isn’t so
Corruption, nepotism, and fraud in Lackawanna County? In the school district no less? Say it isn’t so! I think the teachers should go on strike and the elected officials should just raise the taxes again, that always fixes things. WTH is wrong with people?