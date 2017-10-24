State Auditor General Rips Scranton School District in Scathing Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The state auditor general blasts one of the largest school districts in our area, comparing it to a compulsive shopper, recklessly spending more than its income.

The auditor general released his audit of the Scranton School District Tuesday morning. He said he found serious financial instability and serious dysfunction rarely seen in school district audits.

In a news release about his audit of the Scranton School District, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said there is too much finger pointing and no one taking responsibility for anything.

The financial audit looked at the district from July 2012 through June of 2016.

DePasquale said he found, "this is, by far the worst debt situation of any school district in the state."

DePasquale said the Scranton School District ran an operating deficit of $25 million over four years, driven mostly by salaries, benefits, and pensions.

And he says revenue isn't a problem; he says that is up 13 percent.

DePasquale says the problem is wasteful spending and general mismanagement, including retirement incentives rarely found in other districts even for employees with less than 10 years of service.

And he points out a mechanic who didn't even work for the district got paid $672,000 over six years and he and his wife got district-paid health care.

The auditor general said he is now referring his audit to the IRS and Pennsylvania Department of Revenue due to some of the discrepancies he found.