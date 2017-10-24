Scranton Fire Department Gets New Ladder Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Scranton fire department put its brand-new ladder truck into service.

This is the first new truck in the city since 2001.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the ladder on the truck from 2001 was getting worn out and the computer system inside was unreliable.

The new truck cost just over $1 million.

A state grant took care of the $300,000 down payment. The city will make payments on the balance.

This truck's ladder has an extra 15 feet, which helps in a city with numerous tall buildings.

The new truck will be kept at fire headquarters on Mulberry Street in downtown Scranton.