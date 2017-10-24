Scranton Fire Department Gets New Ladder Truck

Posted 6:26 pm, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25PM, October 24, 2017

SCRANTON -- The Scranton fire department put its brand-new ladder truck into service.

This is the first new truck in the city since 2001.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the ladder on the truck from 2001 was getting worn out and the computer system inside was unreliable.

The new truck cost just over $1 million.

A state grant took care of the $300,000 down payment. The city will make payments on the balance.

This truck's ladder has an extra 15 feet, which helps in a city with numerous tall buildings.

The new truck will be kept at fire headquarters on Mulberry Street in downtown Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s