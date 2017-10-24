Police Once Saved Life of Man Accused of Killing Ohio Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Police say they saved the life of alleged cop killer Jason Marble by performing CPR and giving him Narcan in 2015. Marble is now accused of fatally shooting Ohio police officer Justin Leo.

“It was rather disturbing to find out that we saved his life, and two years later he ended an officer’s life,” Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone told WJW on Monday.

Police were called to a home on Indiana Avenue in Girard about 10 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after they arrived sources say Marble shot Officer Leo. Another officer returned fire killing Marble.

Several police flags line the street where Leo was shot. Some neighbors have blue ribbons tied on trees and small memorials in their yard. Leo, 31, had worked as a police officer for Girard for about five years.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said in the past few days they have heard dozens of stories on how the young officer impacted so many lives.

“For example, he had a call about some young kids playing in the neighborhood, maybe trespassing and he showed up in uniform. He ended up tossing the football to them,” Melfi said.

There are others who have written on Facebook, saying the officer even helped pay for a traffic ticket that was given to a disabled veteran.

“He was an amazing person,” Melfi said.

Many lined the streets Monday waiting for police to escort Officer Leo’s body to a funeral home in his hometown.

“I wanted to be here for his family,” said Don Whisler, of Girard. “I didn’t know him. But it’s so sad. It hurts.”