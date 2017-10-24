Police on the Scene of Reported Shooting in Luzerne County

Posted 2:47 pm, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, October 24, 2017

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Police are on the scene of a reported gunfire incident involving law enforcement in Luzerne County.

Witnesses said they heard two shots and saw an injured officer. They said that officer was involved in some sort of struggle and was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Developing story, check back for updates.

2 comments