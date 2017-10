× Man Pulls Gun, Knife on Good Samaritan in Schuylkill County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A good Samaritan ended up getting robbed in Schuylkill County.

The man from Pottsville told police he stopped to help a man lying along Gordon Road near Ashland.

Troopers say the man in the road pulled a gun and a knife, and ended up stealing the driver’s SUV.

If you know about the crime, call police in Schuylkill County.