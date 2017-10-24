Man Accused of Brutally Raping 8-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE -- A man was arrested Tuesday night, accused of brutally raping a child when she was 8 years old.

Police say Jermie Wolfe, 27, of Plymouth, used orange extension cords to tie the child down and stuffed socks in her mouth to muffle her screaming.

Police say the assaults began in January of 2011.

He's locked up tonight in the Luzerne County jail on $300,000 bail.