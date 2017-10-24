× I-80 West Closed in Columbia County Due to Crash

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 80 west in Columbia County is shut down due to a crash.

State police say a tractor trailer crashed near Bloomsburg. The interstate is closed at mile marker 246 in Mifflin Township. Traffic is being detoured through a rest area.

Troopers said there is no word when the road will reopen.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to reopen that stretch of highway.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.