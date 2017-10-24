Highway Helper Gets Hijacked in Schuylkill County
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A highway helper had his vehicle stolen when he tried to assist a man in Schuylkill County.
State police say Justyn Fair, 35, of Pottsville stopped near Gordon Road outside Gordon around 10 p.m. Monday to help a man lying on the side of the road.
Troopers say the man pulled a gun and a knife and threatened Fair into giving him a ride. He then forced Fair out of the vehicle and drove off.
Police are looking for a 2004 Jeep Liberty, forest green, with license KJP-3232.
40.755146 -76.360982
4 comments
warningfakenews
What? Did the other headline sound too Biblical?
Blah blah blah
‘Highway Helper’ is more PC. I heard some atheists and satanists were triggered when they saw the words ‘good’ and ‘Samaritan’.
warningfakenews
If you want to trigger NW16, say “policeman” or “fireman” or worse, “waitress”… that’s forbidden language.
BERRIOS
I truly really love this north skookyl area. This increased crime doesn’t deter my skook living dream. Does anyone have any relocation brochures available? I am looking for a row-home with rusted fence attached with added older garage for drinking purposes, but away from a nearby meth lab.