× Highway Helper Gets Hijacked in Schuylkill County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A highway helper had his vehicle stolen when he tried to assist a man in Schuylkill County.

State police say Justyn Fair, 35, of Pottsville stopped near Gordon Road outside Gordon around 10 p.m. Monday to help a man lying on the side of the road.

Troopers say the man pulled a gun and a knife and threatened Fair into giving him a ride. He then forced Fair out of the vehicle and drove off.

Police are looking for a 2004 Jeep Liberty, forest green, with license KJP-3232.