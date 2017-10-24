Former Employees Reach Settlement in McDonald’s Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAVERTOWN -- Former employees of a McDonald's franchise in our area have settled with the owners and Chase Bank over payroll.

According to attorney Mike Cefalo, 268 people agreed to the roughly $1 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleged the franchise paid workers with debit cards instead of paychecks, and that meant extra fees for transactions.

Each former McDonald's employee will receive roughly $3,300 after legal fees.