Former Employees Reach Settlement in McDonald’s Lawsuit

SHAVERTOWN -- Former employees of a McDonald's franchise in our area have settled with the owners and Chase Bank over payroll.

According to attorney Mike Cefalo, 268 people agreed to the roughly $1 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleged the franchise paid workers with debit cards instead of paychecks, and that meant extra fees for transactions.

Each former McDonald's employee will receive roughly $3,300 after legal fees.

1 Comment

  • warningfakenews

    That’s bigger than any paycheck they got while working there, that’s for sure.

    You’d think people in business owning the restaurants would have been smart enough to figure out that this was illegal. Now if they can only get the money from the bank rep who sold them on this…

