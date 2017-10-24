Fire Rips Through Apartment Building in Exeter

Posted 4:56 am, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49AM, October 24, 2017

EXETER -- Flames ripped through an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

At least five people need a new place to stay after the place on Wyoming Avenue burned around 12:00 a.m.

They all got out safely, thanks to one neighbor who went door to door to get people out.

One resident and her boyfriend know the flames took off fast.

"So, I told him to get up, I'm smelling smoke. So we did and like in two minutes, the whole entire bedroom filled with smoke," Laura Berthel of Exeter.

Investigators haven't said how that fire got its start here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s