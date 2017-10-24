Fire Rips Through Apartment Building in Exeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- Flames ripped through an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

At least five people need a new place to stay after the place on Wyoming Avenue burned around 12:00 a.m.

They all got out safely, thanks to one neighbor who went door to door to get people out.

One resident and her boyfriend know the flames took off fast.

"So, I told him to get up, I'm smelling smoke. So we did and like in two minutes, the whole entire bedroom filled with smoke," Laura Berthel of Exeter.

Investigators haven't said how that fire got its start here in Luzerne County.