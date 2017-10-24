Entire School District Goes Orange for Kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- While the leaves change colors to bright reds and yellows, orange was the color of the day in part of the Poconos--not in the trees, but people were proudly wearing the color.

Nearly every student was wearing orange at Wallenpaupack Area schools on Tuesday.

It was part of an effort to spread kindness through a program called Rachel's Challenge.

"It was good to see everyone come together and go towards one common goal," said sophomore Seth Brown.

Brown was one of eight students crowned as Kindness King or Queen at the high school. The care these students show for their fellow students goes deeper than a t-shirt or a motto.

"It could really change your perspective on who you are as a person and how you can make a difference in someone's life just by smiling and changing their day," said senior Natalie Olsommer.

The idea of being kind through Rachel's Challenge is spread throughout other school districts in the area, workplaces and more.

Rachel Scott was the first victim of the Columbine school massacre.

Wallenpaupack Primary School students went orange. The district bought t-shirts for every child kindergarten through 12th grade and on Monday, each school formed a part of the saying "#NiceIsFree."

"We wanted to show unity and we as WAHS and school district are in support of Rachel`s Challenge. It's much more than a t-shirt, we're united together," said Jim Kane, high school principal.

But it wasn't enough to take the aerial photos or recognize the kindest students in each class.

"This is the kindness sticky note board. Whenever you're down or need a pick me up you can get a sticky note to make your day better," explained sophomore Samantha Mapps.

These students have been taking part in Rachel's Challenge for about six years now and this year, they said "Challenge Accepted."

"I think everyone can be a king or queen of kindness if they do simple acts every day," added Olsommer.

Other schools in Wayne and Susquehanna counties have Rachel's Challenge events planned throughout the week.