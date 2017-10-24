× Companies Hiring for Seasonal Work

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A CareerLink office in Pocono Township was filled with people applying for jobs on Tuesday because this is the time of year when big companies start looking for and hiring seasonal help.

Directors at CareerLink spoke to Newswatch 16 about some of the places looking to take on some extra employees.

There wasn’t an empty computer seat inside the CareerLink near Tannersville. Plenty of people were creating resumes and filling out job applications.

Shelden Butler from Tobyhanna was one of them.

“I’ll come here to use the computer and to see when there are job fairs. I went to the one in Northampton a while ago so I am just following up on some of the leads that I got.”

Directors at CareerLink offices in the Poconos say this is the time of year when companies start hiring for seasonal work.

Garry Wentz is an administrator at CareerLink in Jim Thorpe. He refers people from the area to jobs in both Carbon County and the Lehigh Valley.

Wentz says FedEx is one place looking to hire about 700 employees this holiday season.

“A significant part of our population commutes down that way so places like FedEx which supports all the warehouses’ industries and things like that, Amazon and other warehouse jobs, there are a lot of seasonal jobs in that industry,” Wentz said.

Directors say seasonal positions often turn into full-time positions. That’s why a lot of people come to places like CareerLink just before the holidays to look for those job opportunities.

Tanya Cammarata lives in Snydersville. She was at CareerLink helping her brother with his resume. She says seasonal work is a good place to start but wishes there were more opportunities.

“I think it’s good but more people are looking for full-time instead of seasonal so I really think there should be more full-time out here.”

If you’re looking for seasonal work, CareerLink administrators say you can stop in any CareerLink office and talk with a director or you can access job opportunities online.