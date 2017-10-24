Auditor General Stuns Parents, Taxpayers in Scranton School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Newswatch 16 spoke with parents and taxpayers who were stunned to learn what the state auditor general said about the school district's spending.

We talked to parents as school let out at South Scranton Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon.

Parents were already concerned about their children's future within the district. They tell Newswatch 16 the auditor general's report makes them question what is really going on.

Parents believe the district should be doing more to further the student's education and get the finances under control.

"I just believe they can do a lot more than what they are doing. It's got to the point of if we didn't have PTA meetings and try to raise funds, we wouldn't be able to go on field trips," said Jasmin Laine.

"I have lived in Scranton all my life and I went to Scranton School District but it's not like it is now," said Margaret Wasylyniak. "They want more money and for not teaching properly, or less than what they should, and they just want more money. How much money could they ask for, for doing the same job."

41.408969 -75.662412