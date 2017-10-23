The Wyoming Valley West boys soccer team beat Honesdale 3-0 Monday night in the opening round of the District II AAA tournament. The Spartans advance to face top-seeded Crestwood on Wednesday.
Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts
