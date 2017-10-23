Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts

Posted 10:40 pm, October 23, 2017, by

The Wyoming Valley West boys soccer team beat Honesdale 3-0 Monday night in the opening round of the District II AAA tournament. The Spartans advance to face top-seeded Crestwood on Wednesday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s