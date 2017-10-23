Veteran’s Home Gets New Roof Thanks to Construction Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE TOWNSHIP -- A veteran from Lycoming County received a welcome surprise Monday.

WB 4 Construction out of Lock Haven put a new roof on his home for free.

Danny O'Connor of Pine Township is battling prostate cancer and could not afford to repair his roof.

The Vietnam veteran was chosen by the company through its "Freedom Roof Program."

"I helped all the people around here, especially the older people, and now somebody is helping me. I can't believe it," O'Connor said.

A crew of about 10 people from WB 4 Construction replaced O'Connor's roof on Monday.