Urgent Care Facility Raided in Scranton

SCRANTON -- An urgent care facility in Scranton was among several in the state raided on Monday.

DEA and members of the state attorney general's office were at Advanced Urgent Care along Mulberry Street for much of the day gathering materials from the office.

According to published reports, the office in Scranton was one of several others, mostly in the Philadelphia area, raided as part of a "Pill Mill" investigation.

All are owned by the same person.

Advanced Urgent Care in Scranton and another near Philadelphia were also raided in 2015.