Surveillance Video Shows Customer Tackle Armed Bank Robber

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A bank customer was able to take down a would-be bank robber, literally.
Scott Township Police say Robert Sakosky tackled an armed man inside the Honesdale National Bank on Friday.
Surveillance video shows Sakosky walking into the bank near Montdale just before noon on Friday. Two more people walked into the bank and stood near the door waiting their turn.
Police said that's when John Ryall rushed in, wearing a mask and waving a gun to rob the place. He gets the clerk to put money in a bag, but then suddenly, Sakosky tackled Ryall, forcing him to the floor where the two men struggle off camera.
People living and working near the bank call Sakosky a hero.
“He is exceptionally brave to have done that,” said Donna Shaw. “I certainly would not have encountered anyone with a gun. I wouldn't have tried to do it.”
“To be honest with you, it's good to see a Samaritan take down someone that's doing a robbery over there,” said Nick Olmstead. “You know, it's actually nice to know that we have a community that's willing to help out.”
When the men come out of the corner, Sakosky can be seen slamming Ryall to the floor, taking the gun from him, and throwing the bag of money across the room.
Sakosky managed to get Ryall's mask off, then let him go. Ryall then headed straight out the doors and begins running away. Sakosky followed him outside and directed police to where he headed.
Officers were able to charge Ryall after Sakosky and bank employees identified him as the robber.
Sakosky is the general manager of the Carbondale Grand Hotel. His employees say they were both shocked by and proud of what he did.
“He's definitely a hero, but he's just a normal guy. I mean, he's personable. He's a good boss. He never gets angry. I'm honestly surprised he did it,” said employee Wade Nordahl.
Ryall faces a slew of charges including robbery and making terroristic threats. He is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison. He's due in court next week.
28 comments
yuiki
This looks like an attempted suicide. He probably had a nagging white trash Pennsylvania money sucking good for nothing wife in the car. As he was fighting the robber he was pretending he was hitting his wife
Crack heads are losers 2
Nice job sir! Next time try take the gun from the loser and keep possession of it long enough to put down this type of trash! Robbers start seeing that there is some backbone they might think twice about endangering and scarring the lives of innocent people!
torture1
Not too sure if I’d call it brave, crazy or stupid. But he was sure lucky to not take a bullet. Kudos….
Frank Rizzo
Hell yeah! We need more of this!
Jane Dose
Hell Yeah!!! This guy is the man!!!!!
FracingA
The Man, The Myth, The Legend…
Robert Sakosky
yuiki
Robert must be from New York or jersey. People in Pennsylvania would of used their children as a shield
🤔
If you don’t like PA, then why do you live here?
Jay
Because they can’t transfer bet card back to the city
yuiki
Easy to work the system here. Was easier than in Delaware
🤔
That’s real nice. Like we need more people just sucking the system dry. Go back to Delaware!
Yuiki Wears His Mom's Poopy Drawers On His Head
That’s why his life stinks.
yuiki
Stinky stinky stinky
🤔
Good job Mr. Sakosky! There needs to be more people like him in the world to do the right thing!
john williams
Archie you were right! what to we need guns for when we can use our fists against the bad guys with guns!
He wouldn't have stood a chance if it was me!
Hopefully the robber got hurt and will sue this Polish attention seeker.
golden eyes
Looks more like you are the attention seeker. A pipsqueak like you couldn’t even squash a fly ahaha boooya
Troll alias
Nice try, Yuiki/Darnell/Archie/El Ma.
yuiki
Thank you
Good Guys for the win
Too bad he didn’t have his own gun. Could’ve really put a stop to the situation.
Swamp Thing
Hear, hear! I too advocate more gun violence!
Really?
Here here. Casualties are the best indicator of success. Moron.
Swamp Thing
But only good guys with guns can stop bad guys with guns?? Hoax! conspiracy! Somebody find Trump for comment! He should be somewhere on the back 9.
Really?
Only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy who isn’t a b!tch. Keep your guns boys and let real men take charge.
LA 15 Seven Mary 3 and 4
Great story. Glad Steve Korbitt can’t go on-air and ruin this hero’s bravery.
jack u
SOME MORE FAKE NEWS FOR THE PROFANE
Silverfish Imperetrix
Balls deluxe. Kudos, Mr. Sakosky.
Fredric
Score one for the good guys.