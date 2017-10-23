Serving up Drinks to Fight Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Some local celebrities served up cocktails in Lackawanna County, all to help in the fight against cancer.

State Street Grill in Clarks Summit hosted the event Monday night to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Local celebrities served as guest bartenders.

There were also raffles and prizes for those dressed in costume.

"These events are huge to show us survivors how much love and support is out there. Any event for cancer, raising money and awareness, helps all cancer patients. It doesn't matter that this is for breast cancer. I think that any research on cancer can lead to remedies and cures for all cancers," said Susan Burke of Clarks Summit.

Tip money raised at the event will go to the American Cancer Society.

This fundraiser has become a popular event every year right before Halloween.