SWOYERSVILLE -- Saying thank you to those who served our country brought people out in Luzerne County.

People put their appreciation for veterans into words and art at Sunday night's "Create a Card" event at Swoyersville Ambulance Hall.

Those cards will be mailed out to vets in the community two days before Veterans Day.

Anyone who wants to sign up a veteran to receive a card can contact the Mayor of Swoyersville in Luzerne County.