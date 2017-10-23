× Remove Expired Registration Stickers

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania drivers no longer need registration stickers tacked to their vehicles, but many of the vehicles at a shopping plaza near Marshalls Creek still have them.

Officials are encouraging you to remove them, especially if they are expired.

The reason is that out-of-state police officers have been pulling over drivers.

“I think the police should be aware of it but not everyone knows it. Those stickers are obsolete right now and if they don’t know that they should know they are responsible to scrape off the sticker,” said Kathy Dingman, Bushkill.

At the end of last year, PennDOT stopped issuing the stickers to help save taxpayer dollars. Now drivers just need a registration card.

PennDOT did alert out-of-state police departments to the change, but some drivers are still getting stopped.

“I didn’t know you had to take them off. What I got in the mail from the state didn’t say I had to take the sticker off, it just said I didn’t have to put another one on. So if we are supposed to take them off, I wish they would have let us know that. So I guess I have to take it off ,” said Rick Horvath, Marshalls Creek.

Besides people just forgetting to take off the sticker, some others say it’s just too hard to peel it off but there are some easy ways you can remove it.

John Somma owns J & M Service Center in Smithfield Township.

He says he does inspections daily and alerts customers when they have an expired sticker to have it removed.

Somma says if you don’t want your mechanic to do it, there are ways to do it yourself.

“They are very hard to get off but there is a way to get it off. Just use a scraper and a little bit of brake cleaner and it will take it right off,” said Somma.

State police say if you are pulled over out-of-state for your expired registration sticker, explain to the officer the change and show him or her your registration paperwork.