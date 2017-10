× Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Lackawanna County

FELL TOWNSHIP — Police in Lackawanna County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving an elderly couple.

Crews were called to a home on 44th Street near Carbondale around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

So far, no names have been released.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.