Penn State Dominating First Quarters This Season

Posted 6:35 pm, October 23, 2017, by

Penn state dominated Michigan this weekend 42-13. They led 14-0 after a quarter. The Nittany Lions are now out-scoring their opponents 90-0 in first quarters this season. They're the only FBS team in the country yet to allow a point in the first 15 minutes. It's an area of focus that's clearly working.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

