Luzerne County Man Killed in Lebanon County Cycle Crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON CO. — A man from Luzerne County died in a crash Sunday in Lebanon County.

State police say Joseph Dancho, 60, of Hazle Township, was driving a motorcycle on a road in Union Township, Lebanon County, just before 3 p.m. when he tried to pass a vehicle making a turn.

Troopers say Dancho hit the vehicle and died at the scene.