WILKES-BARRE -- A food truck served up more than wings at a fundraiser in Wilkes-Barre.

Snook's Wings and Things hosted a donation drive in Public Square on Sunday for those still suffering from when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last month.

Water, baby formula, and diapers were just some of the things collected at that drive.

Ten percent of the sales of the food truck, along with any other donations at that event in Luzerne County will be given to the Red Cross.