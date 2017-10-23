Don Mattingly Happy for Dodgers

Posted 6:13 pm, October 23, 2017, by

Miami Marlins manager and former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he's happy for his former club making the World Series after falling short the past several seasons.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s