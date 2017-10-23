× Brackney Inn Owner Hopes to Rebuild after Fire

BRACKNEY — A popular bar and restaurant near the New York state line has served patrons from New York and Pennsylvania for years, but now that’s on hold.

The Brackney Inn has been a staple in Brackney for over a century, but following a fire on Friday that has left the place in ruins, the owner is trying to figure out what to do next.

Officials say the Brackney Inn went up in flames Friday afternoon on the second floor, where there were six apartments.

According to owner Greg MacBlane, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Dealing with the aftermath of the destruction has been tough

“I’m only 47 years old. I would love to have the place open again. I planned on being here for another 15, 20 years, so this has definitely been really bad for me and the rest of the community,” MacBlane said.

Throughout the weekend and when Newswatch 16 was on the scene, several people stopped by to get a glance at the severe damage. Locals say that it was a happening spot.

“It’ll be sorely missed by a lot of folks because it is really a town meeting place for a lot of the local folks. Many people congregate there each day after work,” said Tom Reed.

“Very upset,” said Becky Forkey. “We don’t have a lot of very nice places to go here. The Choconut is one place and the Brackney is the other. People gather, good food, really good food, nice family. ”

The Brackney Inn really is known as a local staple. MacBlane says that the public support that he’s received has been overwhelming and because of that he plans to rebuild.

“I’ve had dozens and dozens of people offering to come help volunteering their time and hundreds of people on Facebook talking about ‘please reopen,'” MacBlane said. “We don’t want to lose the place. a lot of people with memories, talking about how they met their wives here and things like that. There’s definitely a big push to try and reopen.”

And MacBlane also says he’ll find out around mid-week what can be salvaged from the Brackney Inn and the fate of the structure that’s left.

