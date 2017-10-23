Bomb Threat, Bank Robbery in Wilkes-Barre

Bank robbery at Community Bank near downtown Wilkes-Barre. Suspect reportedly on the loose. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TaH0uQeRF1 — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) October 23, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — Police are looking for the robber who held up a bank in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning by threatening the teller with a bomb.

Wilkes-Barre police evacuated the Community Bank branch on North Franklin Street as well as closed down a section of the street because of that bomb threat.

Police say a man walked into the bank just after 10:30 a.m. and left a package on the counter which they believe could be a bomb so they evacuated the bank.

Police are waiting for a bomb squad before they enter the bank.

Police say there were no injuries in the robbery and they do not know if the suspect got away with cash.

The suspect is still on the loose. Police believe he may have gotten away in a white van. They have a helicopter out searching for him.