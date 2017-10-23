Benefit for Family of Man Who Passed Away from Cancer

Posted 5:59 am, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:56AM, October 23, 2017

SCRANTON -- A crowd turned out Sunday afternoon in Scranton to honor a man who recently lost his battle with cancer

Friends of Jack Archer held a benefit at Waldorf Park to raise money for his family.

Folks enjoyed some good food and drinks, along with a bit of live entertainment and raffles.

Archer passed away from pancreatic cancer, leaving behind the burden of medical bills for his family to pay.

Sunday's event aims to help alleviate some of the financial stress.

"I think he'd be humbled that so many people came out to support us. He'd be very very happy about this day," said Jack's son, Jonathan Archer.

All of the money raised at Sunday's event will go towards Archer's medical expenses as well as a donation to pancreatic cancer research.

