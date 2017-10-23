Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping Charges Filed after Alleged Beating and Abduction

LUZERNE COUNTY — A man faces attempted homicide charges for a beating and abduction in Luzerne County.

State police say the victim was giving Bradley Butler, 42, of Scranton, a ride to Butler’s house Friday morning.

Troopers say Butler got nervous when he saw police near his home, so he had the man drive him to a remote area.

According to investigators, Butler beat the victim, a 64-year-old resident of Luzerne County.

He then started driving and got into a hit and run crash with a construction van.

After the crash, troopers say Butler pulled over and beat the victim again then put the man in the trunk.

The car eventually broke down on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County. That’s when troopers say Butler called to turn himself in.

The victim is in critical condition after the attack.