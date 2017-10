(1) @WNEP Man accused of stealing Sunbury ambulance this morning while crew was still on board. Drove to @cvspharmacy in Danville pic.twitter.com/KPJq1yYzaD — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 23, 2017

DANVILLE — Police say a man stole an ambulance with the crew still on board.

The Sunbury Ambulance crashed in Danville Monday morning after that alleged hijacking at Geisinger Medical Center.

Police say the hijacker drove to the CVS Pharmacy in Danville, went inside, jumped over the counter and tried to steal pills. No one was hurt.

As the ambulance was leaving @GeisingerHealth the driver hit this vehicle @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Fhq3O6d1Gv — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 23, 2017

Developing story, check back for updates.