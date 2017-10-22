× New Tool for Firefighter Training in Schuylkill County

Frackville — Firefighters in Schuylkill County have a new tool to help them learn how to battle flames. Crews tested a new burn building in Frackville Saturday, getting it ready for training volunteer firefighters for years to come.

Dave Sattizahn from the Schuylkill County Volunteer Firefighter Association didn’t think the new building would be a reality so soon. It took five years to put together the the one-point-six million dollars, needed to build the facility. It is designed to train firefighters from 105 volunteer companies from across the country on how to handle a fire.

Mark Higgins is a volunteer firefighter with Good Intent fire company. He believes the new tool will give fire companies the ability to get the practice they need to help them fight a real fire.

The old building was deemed unsafe and torn down last year and this new training tool, which consists of about ten rooms is expected to last half a century. State and local government pitched in, along with fire companies and businesses to cover the cost.

The building resembles a row home, something not all too uncommon for crews in Schuylkill County to face when a fire breaks out. Frank Zangari says it will help firefighters understand how fast the fire moves through these type of buildings because the design of the new burn building replicates of lot of the structures they encounter.

In a few weeks, the burn building will be fully ready for training. Approximately one million dollars is still needed for maintenance and upkeep at the new training center in Schuylkill County.