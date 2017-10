× Man Dies in Chain Reaction Crash in Carbon County

East Penn Township — A chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike killed a man from Carbon County. State police say a driver headed north near Lehighton hit a deer, then hit a disabled vehicle early Sunday morning. Michael Hartman, 52, from Lehighton, was a passenger in the broken-down vehicle. Authorities say he died at the scene. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital after Sunday morning’s deadly crash in Carbon County.