Volunteers Pack 10,000 Meals for Kids in Scranton

SCRANTON -- Hundreds of volunteers are helping feed hungry children in Scranton.
Grove Church teamed up with the groups Here For A Reason and Generosity Feeds to put together 10,000 meals for children in the Scranton School District on Saturday.
Each meal has a mix of black beans and rice that a parent only needs to add water to make.
After the meals are all packed up, they'll be handed out to students to take home to their families.
41.418305 -75.668549
1 Comment
Granny
I just can’t believe there are that many people who can not afford food. And black beans, not sure any kid would eat them if the parents would even make them. The more you give, the more they will take and waste.