Volunteers Pack 10,000 Meals for Kids in Scranton

SCRANTON -- Hundreds of volunteers are helping feed hungry children in Scranton.

Grove Church teamed up with the groups Here For A Reason and Generosity Feeds to put together 10,000 meals for children in the Scranton School District on Saturday.

Each meal has a mix of black beans and rice that a parent only needs to add water to make.

After the meals are all packed up, they'll be handed out to students to take home to their families.