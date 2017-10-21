Ritter’s Farm Market’s Chili and Mac and Cheese/Wine Tasting

Coat bottom of pan with olive oil. Add chopped onion and bell pepper, simmer until softened. Add ground beef and brown. Add all remaining ingredients, stir until blended and simmer on stovetop for about 20-30 minutes to blend flavor. (May also be transferred to slow-cooker on low for 6-8 hours). Serve in bowls and garnish with shredded cheddar cheese.

Serves 4-6.

Ritter's Farm to Table Mac And Cheese with Fresh Cauliflower

1 box Campanelle pasta

1 head of cauliflower

2 cups sharp american cheese (Cooper) 1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese

4 cups whole milk

1/2 stick of butter

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt & pepper to taste

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Place pasta in boiling water and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Place cooked pasta in a 9 x 12 ungreased baking dish. Wash cauliflower, break into bit-sized pieces, toss in olive oil & place on baking sheet. Roast in oven for approximately 20 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Add cauliflower to pasta and toss so it is evenly distributed.

In a separate pot place milk and butter on low heat until butter melts. Slowly add cheese and stir until completely melted. Pour creamy cheese sauce over pasta and cauliflower. Mix with spoon until blended. Add salt and pepper. Cover with tin foil and place in pre- heated oven. Bake until golden bubbly, approximately 30-45 minutes.



