Pumpkins Thrown from Overpass at Vehicles

STERLING TOWNSHIP -- Pieces of smashed pumpkins still sit on Interstate 84 eastbound near Moscow as cars zoom by, a day after troopers say someone dropped pumpkins from the overpass, damaging a vehicle.

William Barnett of Lake Ariel is a retired truck driver and says it's already hard enough for drivers without having to worry about unexpected danger.

"It is getting very dangerous out on the roads, very dangerous," Barnett said.

Police say the pumpkin was thrown over the Neville Road overpass, breaking a windshield. Truck drivers that we spoke to say they only have seconds to react when something like that happens.

Three years ago, teens threw rocks from an overpass in Union County nearly killing Sharon Budd from Ohio. Four teens were eventually charged and sentenced for the crime.

In this case, it's not clear if the driver was hurt.

"It's much too dangerous. I hate driving anymore. I only do it because I have to get from one place to another," Barnett added.

Ken Robinson of New Hampshire just started driving big rigs this past April.

"They aren't reacting right away like a car. It's like 80,000 pounds rolling down the road. It's scary let me tell you," Robinson said.

Robinson worries about his safety on the road and wants people to be more respectful of drivers.

"Here I am doing the same exact thing and people are out there as a truck driver, 'Let's pick on him,' and it's all over. It's nationwide," Robinson said.

State police ask anyone with information on the incident to call them.