SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- Some teachers in Lackawanna County spent their Saturday in a classroom, and they were the ones doing the learning.

Teachers were the students at a program at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School.

It was free program for educators from kindergarten to 12th grade to share ideas of what works for them.

The learning session in Lackawanna County also helped those teachers get some of their required continuing education credits.