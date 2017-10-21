Police Arrest Fugitive in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT -- Police arrested a man wanted for a shooting earlier this week in Williamsport.

Officers said Markeese Askew surrendered early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Lycoming Street.

Authorities haven't said what role Askew played in the shooting on Tuesday that happened in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.

Investigators said Askew was also wanted by the FBI for narcotics offenses as well as for a parole violation in Philadelphia.

He's locked up on gun charges in Lycoming County.

