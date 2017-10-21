New Agreement for Delaware River Water Flow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A long-term agreement has been reached that impacts how much water can be released into the Delaware River.

Earlier this year, the pact between Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York City ran out, jeopardizing the upper Delaware.

According to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, the agreement "supports the outdoor recreation economy of the upper Delaware River through protection of its natural ecology and wild trout fishery."

The new agreement is for 10 years.