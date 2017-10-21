Motorcycling Santa Delivers Toys in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- It might be a little early, but Santa Claus made a big delivery in Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

The jolly old elf rumbled onto Church Street on Saturday with his friends from motorcycle clubs throughout northeast Pennsylvania.

Their 55-mile ride didn't start at the North Pole, but in the Poconos.

They delivered toys to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre ahead of a Breakfast with Santa event that's coming up in December.

Santa himself explained why they've been doing this for the past five years.

"We get together. We do this every year for the kids. It's something we enjoy doing. It's for a good cause. It's all for the kids," Santa said.

There were milk and cookies waiting for Santa and his friends when they made their delivery in Wilkes-Barre.