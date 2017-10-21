× In Your Neighborhood

Schuylkill Technology Center Fall Craft Show

The Annual Fall Craft Show is sponsored at Schuylkill Technology Center. Admission is free at the school off Route 61, on Technology Drive in Frackville, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event has nearly 40 craft, food & direct-sale vendors with unique gifts, decorations, and treats. The craft show benefits students to attend competitions showcasing their talents.

St. Cats and Dogs Annual Pasta Dinner

Annual Pasta Dinner benefits St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. The dinner is at St. Mary’s Center in Scranton on Sunday, Nov. 5 starting at 2:00 p.m. The meal includes pasta, meatballs, salad & cake with a cash bar, raffles & 50/50 chances. Eat in or take out. Advanced tickets are sold at Mannings Ice Cream on Meadow Ave. in Scranton, with limited tickets available at the door.