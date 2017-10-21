Home & Backyard “Luscious Living” Contest 2017

LIVE High School Football Scores

Win a beautiful custom Amish Dining Room set from the Factory! And get this: YOU chose the size, YOU chose the wood, and YOU chose the finish. The choices and options are nearly endless!

Just watch Home and Backyard on WNEP every Saturday at 9am, starting Oct 21 and ending November 11. During each show, we’ll display a clue on the screen. Bring that clue right here, and use it to register to win. Each week a different clue, and each week, one more entry for you!

After the contest period ends, we’ll randomly pick one lucky winner.

To see the prize in person, and check out all your choices and options, visit The Factory in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre.

Good luck! See the official rules for more details.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

