Fiery Crash Ties Up Traffic in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer slowed traffic on a highway in Luzerne County.

It happened on Interstate 80 east near mile marker 258 just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic is slowed in both directions near Drums.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

