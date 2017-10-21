LIVE High School Football Scores

Fiery Crash Ties Up Traffic in Luzerne County

Posted 11:05 am, October 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, October 21, 2017

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer slowed traffic on a highway in Luzerne County.

It happened on Interstate 80 east near mile marker 258 just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic is slowed in both directions near Drums.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, head here.

