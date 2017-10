× Deadly Head-on Crash in Columbia County

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash killed a man in Columbia County.

The coroner said Joseph Cheddar, 80, of Wilburton died when his car collided with an SUV at the intersection of Wilburton Road and Jaycee Drive near the Columbia-Northumberland County line just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials haven’t said if the other driver was hurt in that crash.