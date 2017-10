Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- People were bouncing for a cause in Luzerne County on Saturday.

It was SPARK Day at Super Bounce in Wyoming.

SPARK is an online partnership that wants to improve the lives of people with autism.

Families had an opportunity to sign up for SPARK and take part in the national research program.

They even received gift cards for signing up.

Organizers say SPARK is the largest autism study ever in the United States.