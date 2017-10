Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Local celebrities hit the floor with some pros in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was the emcee and Carolyn Blackburne was a celebrity judge at Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre.

KISS Theatre Company hosted the dance competition at Joe Amato's East End Center near Wilkes-Barre.

State Representative Aaron Kauffer took home the people's choice award by raising the most money for the children's theater in Luzerne County.