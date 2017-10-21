Barbecue Chicken Dinner to Raise Money for Health Clinic

Posted 10:42 pm, October 21, 2017, by

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- It was all about cooking up chicken for a cause in Susquehanna County.

For just $10, people could get a chicken dinner, take part in a gun raffle, or have a drink or two at Creekside Grove near Lenoxville.

It was all to raise money for the Andrew Mazza Foundation, which will plans to open a health care center in Greenville with NEPA Community Health Care.

"The support has been overwhelming, and I speak for everyone on our board and our staff, we're really humbled and honored that the community is showing this trust and support in us," said Mary Weatherall, CEO Community Health Care.

People from Forest City, Jermyn, Lenoxville, and Clifford will all be able to reach that new health clinic.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s