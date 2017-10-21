Barbecue Chicken Dinner to Raise Money for Health Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- It was all about cooking up chicken for a cause in Susquehanna County.

For just $10, people could get a chicken dinner, take part in a gun raffle, or have a drink or two at Creekside Grove near Lenoxville.

It was all to raise money for the Andrew Mazza Foundation, which will plans to open a health care center in Greenville with NEPA Community Health Care.

"The support has been overwhelming, and I speak for everyone on our board and our staff, we're really humbled and honored that the community is showing this trust and support in us," said Mary Weatherall, CEO Community Health Care.

People from Forest City, Jermyn, Lenoxville, and Clifford will all be able to reach that new health clinic.