ATV Crash in Dunmore

DUNMORE -- An ATV crash in Lackawanna County sent one person to the hospital.

Police found the victim in the water under an overpass for Interstate 81 near Mill Street in Dunmore around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called and alerted them.

Crews got the person out of the water and got the victim to the hospital.

Authorities haven't said who the victim is or how they're doing after that ATV crash.

1 Comment